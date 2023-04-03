Ada Wong of Resident Evil 4 Remake nukes her Instagram account in response to hateful comments

Ah, the Internet is at it once more: Lily Gao, the new Ada Wong voice actress in the remake of Resident Evil 4, has effectively deleted her Instagram account as a result of a string of offensive comments from purported “fans.” Gao, who also starred in the Return to Raccoon City film, was chosen to replace Jolene Anderson in Resident Evil 2, but not everyone has praised the way she played the game.

While it’s generally acceptable to offer constructive criticism, some of the comments have sadly gone too far, accusing Gao directly of “ruining the game” before veering off into even more offensive territory. The actress initially disabled Instagram comments so that users couldn’t leave their thoughts, but she later deleted her entire account; as of the time of writing, there was only one post left.

Whatever your opinions on Ada Wong’s new voice actress may be, it should go without saying that you should keep them civil and respectful. Speaking your mind about a fictional character is one thing, but harassing an actress for falling short of your personal standards is quite another. Gao appeared genuinely thrilled to play this well-known character, but we venture to say that sentiment has since been tainted.