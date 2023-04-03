With the opening of a new studio, Konami continues its return to gaming

Today’s announcement by Konami that it has moved to a new studio in Osaka represents another step forward in the company’s efforts to resume the release of substantial video games. Its goal is to assist the business in achieving “sustainable growth in the next 50 years” under the motto “Creators First.” Motion capture technology and sound studios are installed in the building, which will undoubtedly aid efforts to revive Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill.

Konami is also building a “next-generation R&D center” in Tokyo, which should be finished in 2025. According to a press release, “We have taken various steps to promote management that emphasizes human capital, improve employee engagement, and enhance its competitiveness.” “Konami Group will strengthen its product development capabilities and continue to provide products and services for the next generation” in order to “achieve further sustainable growth in the significantly expanding ‘entertainment’ field.” The base pay for employees was also increased last month.

While Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill: Townfall are being handled by outside teams, Konami has already made significant efforts to bring the Silent Hill series back. Additionally, Silent Hill F is currently in development, and if rumors are to be believed, there may be more to come. Furthermore, there is strong rumor that a new Castlevania game is in development as well as a Metal Gear Solid revival for the upcoming years. The most notable rumor for 2024 is the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Do you like that Konami is preparing for major new video game projects rather than pachinko machines?