The EA Sports PGA Tour PS5 Trial Has Sputtered by EA Play

Update: For EA Play members, the EA Sports PGA Tour ten-hour trial is currently available to download and try on the PS5. The file is 47.9GB in size.

Original Article: Starting tomorrow, April 3, EA Play subscribers can start a free 10-hour trial of EA Sports PGA Tour. The exact date is unclear; the publisher’s official website, for instance, refers to April 4th; however, according to reliable sources, the full game test will be playable beginning on Monday, depending on your time zone.

You can play the entire release for a maximum of ten hours with no mode or feature restrictions, as is always the case with EA Play. It’s a good idea to make efficient use of your time, so keep in mind to close the application when you’re not playing to prevent using up your demo time.