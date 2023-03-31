More Independent Game Studios Distributing Free Nintendo eShop Codes for Wii U and 3DS

Yesterday, we learned that Ultra Dolphin Revolution’, an independent developer, was offering 128 free download codes for its Wii U game Captain U.

More developers have joined the free giveaway fun since Nintendo announced it would extend the period to redeem codes on both the 3DS and Wii U. The Silver Falls series’ creator has also joined in on the fun, providing eShop codes for the 3DS and Wii U in honor of the forthcoming Switch release of Silver Falls.

NEW Download Tickets for 3DS Wii U eShop Silver Falls games to celebrate our upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Galaxy Bound Curse DX. LIMIT 1 ticket. DM and say the title you request. EARN a second ticket: Tweet @ us and @NintendoAmerica a photo of your installed Silver Falls games https://t.co/I98PhH69dl pic.twitter.com/9So2lmvB1M — Silver Falls (@silverfallsgame) March 30, 2023

Just send the developer a DM on Twitter or Discord and ask for a free copy of one of the older games. You can get a second entry if you post a picture of your Silver Falls setup on social media and tag Nintendo in it. Availability is “very limited,” so don’t wait. The available titles are as follows:

Silver Falls: White Inside Its Umbra

Silver Falls: Ghouls Busters

Silver Falls: Undertakers

Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators

Silver Falls: 3 Down Stars

Silver Falls: Gaiden

Astrosaurus Games, another independent developer, has also announced that it will be giving away hundreds of free codes for the Wii U game Collateral Thinking (attached to the tweet below).

Now that the #eShop on #WiiU is closed and dead and gone, it means you can no longer buy Collateral Thinking for Wii U… but you CAN download it using one of the 100s of free codes below! The codes are good until April 3rd, so please share and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/jQpw2IpdpF — Neil “Werewolf Workweek” Armstrosaurus (@astrosaurus123) March 30, 2023

We’ll let you know if we find out about any additional Wii U or 3DS eShop code giveaways. Both eShops will support code redemption until April 3, 2023. Remember that the checkout processes for both of these online stores have now closed.