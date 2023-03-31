Home » NEWS » More Independent Game Studios Distributing Free Nintendo eShop Codes for Wii U and 3DS

More Independent Game Studios Distributing Free Nintendo eShop Codes for Wii U and 3DS

Jacob Chambers March 31, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Yesterday, we learned that Ultra Dolphin Revolution’, an independent developer, was offering 128 free download codes for its Wii U game Captain U.

More developers have joined the free giveaway fun since Nintendo announced it would extend the period to redeem codes on both the 3DS and Wii U. The Silver Falls series’ creator has also joined in on the fun, providing eShop codes for the 3DS and Wii U in honor of the forthcoming Switch release of Silver Falls.

Just send the developer a DM on Twitter or Discord and ask for a free copy of one of the older games. You can get a second entry if you post a picture of your Silver Falls setup on social media and tag Nintendo in it. Availability is “very limited,” so don’t wait. The available titles are as follows:

  • Silver Falls: White Inside Its Umbra
  • Silver Falls: Ghouls Busters
  • Silver Falls: Undertakers
  • Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators
  • Silver Falls: 3 Down Stars
  • Silver Falls: Gaiden

Astrosaurus Games, another independent developer, has also announced that it will be giving away hundreds of free codes for the Wii U game Collateral Thinking (attached to the tweet below).

We’ll let you know if we find out about any additional Wii U or 3DS eShop code giveaways. Both eShops will support code redemption until April 3, 2023. Remember that the checkout processes for both of these online stores have now closed.

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

