Leroy and Asuka have been confirmed to be in Tekken 8

We had sincere doubts that there would be any more Tekken 8 character trailers, but Bandai Namco has just released two more at Evo Japan.

Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama will be back, according to the aforementioned trailers. Both characters’ ability to make the cut was somewhat in doubt, but for very different reasons. Leroy, on the other hand, debuted as a DLC character in Tekken 7. Leroy has been a very well-liked choice ever since his release, despite the fact that every Tekken 8 fighter revealed so far has been a veteran of the series.

Leroy’s confirmation at Evo Japan has an odd significance, to put it mildly. Six Leroy players competed in the top eight of Tekken 7 at Evo Japan 2020. At the time, the character was still fairly new, and the gameplay balance of him was almost broken. In the competitive history of Tekken 7, that particular tournament will always be regarded as a notorious incident.

Asuka, who has a very similar repertoire of moves to Jun Kazama, was initially intended to serve as a sort of replacement. But there was talk that Asuka might be left behind now that Jun had finally made a comeback in Tekken 8. Undoubtedly not the case!

The cast of Tekken 8 is now really beginning to take shape. A total of 12 characters—Kazuya, Jin, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack-8, Nina, Jun, Ling, Leroy, and Asuka—have been officially confirmed as of right now.