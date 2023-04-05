In a stunning new trailer, Tiny Thor nails puzzles and platforming in pixel art

The latest gameplay clip for Asylum Square Interactive’s retro-inspired platformer Tiny Thor shows off how gorgeous it still looks. The next 16-bit-style adventure, which was announced in February, may have a retro aesthetic and feature pixel-perfect platforming, but it also has its own unique twist.

Mini-Mjölnir will be used by tiny Thor to navigate several Norse Realms, including Midgard, Svartalfheim, and Niflheim. There are a total of 30, covering the whole of Norse myth. Mjölnir can solve some challenging problems by bouncing off walls, flying quickly, hammering the ground, and absorbing various components.

It appears like you’ll need to think outside the box to defeat adversaries and save the Realms by using Mjölnir to bounce off of walls to collect goods, defeat foes, and push boxes up, down, left, or right. Additionally, the boss fights appear to be amazing. Here, we enjoy a good pixel-art octopus. (or just really good pixel art). We kind of hope this included a Mega Drive or SNES cartridge because it would go in perfectly next to some of our favorites.

Little Thor isn’t short on difficulties, either. If you truly want to test the Norse God, there are unlockable tasks and environmental riddles to tackle in addition to the precise platforming. There are obstacles waiting for Mjölnir to leave its mark, whether you’re riding platforms, dodging spikes, or swinging from ropes.

Launch of Tiny Thor on Switch is scheduled for Q2 2023, so hopefully rather soon! As soon as we learn a release date surprises us, we’ll let you know. For the time being, let us know what you think of this stunning game in the comments.