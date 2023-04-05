Home » NEWS » Reservations Are Now Open For The London Pokémon Center Pop-Up

Jacob Chambers April 5, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Next weekend, from April 14 to 16, the Pokémon Center Pop-Up will be back at the ExCel in London, and you can now formally reserve your spot. The Pokémon European International Championships take place during the same few days when the store is open.

The Pop-Up is the third time in London that a transient Pokémon Center has opened. In the past, the shop debuted in 2019 ahead of the release of Pokémon Sword & Shield and at the World Championships in 2022.

Visit the Pokémon Championships website to reserve your spot. As of the time of writing, there are times available for reservations for up to four persons on the 14th, 15th, and 16th of April. The store will be open on April 14 from 8:30 am to 6 pm, April 15 from 8 am to 6 pm, and April 16 from 8 am to 4 pm. In accordance with availability, TPC’s announcement page indicates that “Time slot reservations for attending the EUIC Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store may be placed prior to the store opening and throughout the weekend.”

The shop, which will be situated at ExCeL London’s Halls N15 to N18, will provide new product lines, photo opportunities, and some special merchandise. You can go even if you’re not attending the EUIC.

It would probably be wise to reserve your time slot in advance if you intend to visit the business or go to the Championships. Even some people who had made advance reservations waited in line for hours the previous year.

