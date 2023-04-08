The Mercenaries Mode of Resident Evil 4 Will Be Available For Early Access In Certain Regions.

Depending on your location, Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries mode may be available now.

Korean gamers report accessing the game mode. Mercenaries is live in Australia, too. If you’re eager to start, create a PSN account for either area.

Check out what the experts have to say about this reimagined action-horror classic! Don't miss out on The Mercenaries, arriving as free #RE4 DLC tomorrow on April 7th! pic.twitter.com/SveEG0lsfd — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 6, 2023

The mode launched with less content than intended. Leon, Luis, Krauser, and Hunk can only play on Village, Castle, and Island maps.

Players can compete to be the best survivor in Resident Evil 4’s high-octane Mercenaries mode. Would you dive in immediately or wait for the global update?