Next Month, PS5, PS4 Will Release The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on PS5, PS4 on May 25, 2023, after multiple delays. The game went gold today, so launch day is set—unless Daedalic Entertainment pulls a Cyberpunk 2077. After finishing the base game, the developer will likely work on a PS5, PS4 day one patch.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has gone gold,” a tweet says. “The team can’t wait for you to begin your journey in Middle-earth.” Pre-orders begin tomorrow, so the game should appear on the PS Store in 24 hours.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ has gone gold! The team can't wait for you to begin your journey in Middle-earth.#GollumGame pic.twitter.com/U3XEXcoN7g — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) April 12, 2023

Recently, the Gollum simulator has shown promise. A story trailer showed the game’s best look yet, and it’s only a few weeks away. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum—excited?