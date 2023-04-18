Home » NEWS » Tetris 99’s Weekend Kirby Theme

Tetris 99’s Weekend Kirby Theme

Jacob Chambers April 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Tetris 99’s next event is for February’s Switch release Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

This event will start later this week on 21st April and end on 24th April. If you earn 100 points, you’ll get a Kirby-inspired theme with background art, music, and Tetrimino designs.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land on Switch is a must-play. A free Switch eShop demo lets up to four people play select stages and subgames.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Re-Boot Camp Trailer Brings Back Orange Star

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp returns to Switch this week. Nintendo released an overview trailer ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security