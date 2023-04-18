Tetris 99’s Weekend Kirby Theme

Tetris 99’s next event is for February’s Switch release Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

This event will start later this week on 21st April and end on 24th April. If you earn 100 points, you’ll get a Kirby-inspired theme with background art, music, and Tetrimino designs.

The #Tetris99 33rd MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 4/21 at 12:00am PT – 4/24 at 11:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/jelZ1T3He8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land on Switch is a must-play. A free Switch eShop demo lets up to four people play select stages and subgames.