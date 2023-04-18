Home » NEWS » North American Online Subscribers Can Try Nintendo’s Next Switch Game

Nintendo is providing a free Star Wars: Republic Commando Switch Online trial in North America in honor of Star Wars Day next month.

This game is free to download for online Switch members from April 20 to 26.

This game trial will also reward Switch Online members 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points and be 50% discounted till April 26.

Republic Commando’s Switch release wasn’t great, but Aspyr updated its frame rate and performance. From Nintendo.com:

Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back on Nintendo Switch™! Relive the legendary campaign.

Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.

Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.

The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

 

