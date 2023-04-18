North American Online Subscribers Can Try Nintendo’s Next Switch Game

Nintendo is providing a free Star Wars: Republic Commando Switch Online trial in North America in honor of Star Wars Day next month.

This game is free to download for online Switch members from April 20 to 26.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 4/20 at 10am PT to 4/26 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full STAR WARS Republic Commando game at no additional cost. Learn more: https://t.co/nwfrzs9Hb4 pic.twitter.com/LO4VycxfjX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 17, 2023

This game trial will also reward Switch Online members 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points and be 50% discounted till April 26.

Republic Commando’s Switch release wasn’t great, but Aspyr updated its frame rate and performance. From Nintendo.com: