Surprise! Next week, the “Final DLC” for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released on the Switch

In addition to revealing the Xenoblade amiibo, Nintendo shocked many Switch owners by revealing “the final DLC” in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass will be available on April 25th.

The official trailer gives fans a preview of “Future Redeemed” and showcases a cast of “new and familiar characters,” including Shulk and company! The PR claims that this DLC will incorporate a “original story scenario” that ties all three Xenoblade Chronicles games together.

Seize the future you desire in #XenobladeChronicles3: Future Redeemed, coming 4/25! This original story scenario is available exclusively via Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: https://t.co/WXzYXzEO3w pic.twitter.com/urVjPqbCFi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

Future Redeemed will feature both new and returning characters in addition to “new battle mechanics” like Unity Combo, which enables two characters to attack simultaneously. The Expansion Pass’s first three DLC packs are followed by this final one. The game has so far benefited from these updates’ addition of new modes, heroes, quests, outfits, and accessory crafting.