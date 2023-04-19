Hero Shooter ‘Paladins’ On Switch Will No Longer Receive Support, According To Hi-Rez Studios

According to Evil Mojo Games and Hi-Rez Studios, support for the free-to-play shooter Paladins on the Nintendo Switch will end in late June.

In less than a week, Hi-Rez Studios has ended support for two free-to-play shooters on the hybrid console. Earlier this week, the developer also announced that Rogue Company would no longer receive updates.

Similar explanations for the developer’s decision to drop the Switch version are given in a statement on the official Paladins website; these include “platform-specific problems” and an admission that “the performance of our Switch port was not up to our or community standards.” The designers will keep concentrating on other platforms.

The Midnight Masquerade update will be Paladins’ final significant update for the Nintendo Switch, and the game and its DLC have been taken down from the eShop today.

Midnight Masquerade will be the final major update Nintendo Switch players will receive for Paladins. For more information, please read this announcement: https://t.co/iLPQgIM7UL pic.twitter.com/hGQgR1Mi6k — Paladins: The Game (@PaladinsGame) April 19, 2023

Fortunately, you can play the game on PC or Xbox and keep your progress by connecting your Nintendo Account and Hi-Rez Account. However, for those who purchased the Founder’s Pack in the past and don’t have access to other consoles, this probably isn’t much solace.