Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Performance & Resolution

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s first impressions are now online. Nintendo has shown a lot of game footage, but the sequel’s performance and resolution are still unknown.

Fortunately, direct footage has allowed previews to see how the new entry plays. In docked mode, Tears of the Kingdom ran at 30fps at 1600 x 900 (900p), according to Nintendo World Report. The game “consistently” ran at this frame rate, but drops occurred during heated moments.

In Nintendo Life’s hands-on, senior video producer Alex Olney noted that performance was mostly “solid” but occasionally lacked:

Alex: “Performance for the most part is rather solid, but we did notice some instances when using the Ultrahand where the frame rate took a noticeable hit. It’s not like it broke the game or ruined our enjoyment at all, but it would be nice to see such wrinkles ironed out.”

In docked mode, the original game ran at 30fps (after several updates that improved certain sections) and had the same resolution as the new game.

Tears of the Kingdom’s handheld mode is expected to run at 30fps with a dynamic resolution of 720p like Breath of the Wild, but this has not been confirmed.

This is a preview, so the game’s performance and resolution may change. Updates may improve game performance. The game’s performance and resolution will be revealed on May 12.