Confusion as Persona 5 Returns to PS Plus in Some Regions

Update: Persona 5 appears to have returned to the North American PlayStation Plus Collection. Europe hasn’t seen it yet.

Original Story: Persona 5—the base game, not Persona 5 Royal—has returned to the PS Plus Collection in select regions. According to ResetEra, the RPG has returned to the soon-to-be-defunct collection in Brazil and other South American countries. We wonder if it will return elsewhere.

Persona 5 mysteriously disappeared from the PS Plus Collection last May. Atlus reportedly pulled the game before releasing Persona 5 Royal on PS5 and other platforms. If true, Persona 5’s sudden return would be stranger.

The PS Plus Collection will end on May 9. Add its games to your library before they’re gone!