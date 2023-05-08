PixelOpus Studio Closure Saddens Former PlayStation Boss

Former Sony Worldwide Studios head Shawn Layden lamented PixelOpus’s closure. Layden said, “This is a deep cut. “Loved working with this team and watching them level up to deliver the genre-busting Concrete Genie while maintaining a culture of support, inclusion, and challenge.”

After Shawn Layden left PlayStation, Concrete Genie released on PS4. He wished PixelOpus employees “a new adventure awaits” in the future.

The San Mateo studio, which made the gorgeous PS4 indie game Entwined, will close in June. Sony explained PixelOpus’ closure: PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and studio projects to ensure they meet the organization’s short and long-term strategic objectives. PixelOpus will close on June 2 after a review.

Job listings indicated a PS5 game developed in Unreal Engine 5 with Sony Pictures Animation. PlayStation fans wanted a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spin-off, but it appears the studio won’t release it.

Shawn Layden stated in a September 2021 interview that he left PlayStation due to industry burnout. “A good time to step off on top and allow another generation to take the PlayStation 5 to market” after helping launch PS4 exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War, he said. Tencent employs strategic advisor Shawn Layden.