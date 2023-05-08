Home » NEWS » Hogwarts Legacy Sells Magically on PS5 and PS4

Hogwarts Legacy Sells Magically on PS5 and PS4

Jacob Chambers May 8, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros.’ biggest game launch to date, has sold 15 million copies across all platforms, grossing $1 billion.

On March 31, the first financial quarter ended, sales figures were released. Hogwart Legacy, released on February 10, accomplished the feat in under two months. After being delayed, the PS4 version has launched and performs well for last-gen.

Hogwarts Legacy’s latest update added Arachnophobia Mode, which makes the game’s spider enemies less scary. Attending Hogwarts this year?

