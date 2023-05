Walkabout Mini Golf, coming to PSVR2 on May 11, brings the best parts of mini golf to a fantastic virtual world with realistic physics. It looks like a hole-in-one.

You can play alone or with up to eight people on 16 courses in two difficulties, each with 18 holes. With more courses planned quarterly, you could get lost in a golfing black hole for weeks.

The tight controls and social aspect have garnered rave reviews on Steam. Walkabout Mini Golf: your thoughts?