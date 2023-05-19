Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Kameo Fighters

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch on September 19, 2023, yesterday.

The nasty and bloody teaser set the stage for this new chapter in the renowned fighting series, but the official game website’s FAQ revealed another interesting detail: Kameo Fighters.

The description says these new fighters are companion characters that will help during bouts and sound like other fighting games:

“Kameo Fighters are a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.”

The Kameo Fighter lineup is unknown, however these aid characters will be “chosen separately” from the main roster. The core roster will feature redesigned fighters:

“Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others.”

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature NetherRealm’s “genre-defining” story mode and additional information about online and offline options. Rollback netcode for online play in MK1 is another significant element.