Now Available: The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s Free Stretch-Goal DLC

PlatinumGames released additional DLC for 2020’s The Wonderful 101: Remastered today. The game’s Kickstarter stretch goal material is also free.
Today, you can download Part One of the DLC. Next week, Part Two will drop.
This new DLC, ‘The Wonderful One: After School Hero’, follows Luka’s superhero quest. “Super-duper-fun side-scrolling laser shooting action” is advertised in the DLC’s trailer. We’ve seen a lot of laser shooting, but how “super-duper-fun” it is may vary.
Of course, this side-scrolling gameplay is a bit of a change from the base game, which is more about character action as you direct a 100-strong army to fight villains and solve puzzles, but we always enjoy seeing an addition like this push the envelope.
PlatinumGames has more on the DLC:
Thrilling SIDE-SCROLLING action
Jump into classic side-scrolling action with a PlatinumGames twist. Get ready for a super-exciting experience as you blast away a bunch of enemies with your awesome lasers!
Super-fun LASER shooting
Luka uses his trusty Stingy Eye goggles to shoot a variety of lasers that decimate his foes. Use the Right Stick to freely shoot lasers in any direction! 2-D shooting has never felt so simple, fun, and intuitive! You have three laser types at your disposal. Blast away, young recruit!
A variety of MODES to keep you enticed
Go hands-on with The Wonderful One: After School Hero in three different modes.
The Arcade Mode lets you experience the story of how Luka became the full-fledged hero Wonder Goggles.
The Challenge Mode lets you select and play any Drill of your choice.
In Caravan Mode, you have 5 minutes from the start of the Drill to see how high of a score you can get.
Try to clear all the unique missions set in each Drill and see if you can find some hidden areas on each stage. Re-play the game to your heart’s content to explore every nook and cranny! Upload your scores to Online Ranking and compete with friends around the world to see who can get the highest scores!
(Note: In order to play the Caravan Mode, you will need to download The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Part 2) and clear the Arcade Mode in Part 2.)