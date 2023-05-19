Now Available: The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s Free Stretch-Goal DLC

PlatinumGames released additional DLC for 2020’s The Wonderful 101: Remastered today. The game’s Kickstarter stretch goal material is also free.

Today, you can download Part One of the DLC. Next week, Part Two will drop.

This new DLC, ‘The Wonderful One: After School Hero’, follows Luka’s superhero quest. “Super-duper-fun side-scrolling laser shooting action” is advertised in the DLC’s trailer. We’ve seen a lot of laser shooting, but how “super-duper-fun” it is may vary.

Of course, this side-scrolling gameplay is a bit of a change from the base game, which is more about character action as you direct a 100-strong army to fight villains and solve puzzles, but we always enjoy seeing an addition like this push the envelope.

PlatinumGames has more on the DLC: