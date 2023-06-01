Home » NEWS » Nintendo Announces “Soon” Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave

Jacob Chambers June 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the top-selling Switch game, gets two more DLC waves in its Booster Course Pass.

Wave Five has the Feather and Cherry Cups, and Wave Six has the Acorn and Spiny Cups. Nintendo’s Canadian Twitter account teased new courses “soon” without dates.

“Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…”

Nintendo should release the next DLC update “soon” as gaming showcases are in full swing. New cups and courses and five character slots remain. Poochy, like Birdo, races in Mario Kart Tour on mobile.

