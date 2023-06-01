Nintendo Announces “Soon” Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the top-selling Switch game, gets two more DLC waves in its Booster Course Pass.

Wave Five has the Feather and Cherry Cups, and Wave Six has the Acorn and Spiny Cups. Nintendo’s Canadian Twitter account teased new courses “soon” without dates.

It's Mom and Dad's time to shine when it comes to #MarioKart 8 Deluxe! Can you show off your skills at family game night, or will you be the one to fall behind? Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…https://t.co/BKfxEkOYSM pic.twitter.com/7bFzyV5Sj2 — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) May 30, 2023

Nintendo should release the next DLC update “soon” as gaming showcases are in full swing. New cups and courses and five character slots remain. Poochy, like Birdo, races in Mario Kart Tour on mobile.