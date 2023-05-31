Home » NEWS » THQ Nordic Wants Remedy to Release Alan Wake 2 Physically

Jacob Chambers May 31, 2023

THQ Nordic, unable to imagine Alan Wake 2 not releasing physically, has offered to do so for Remedy. The legendary distributor reminds the talented studio: “I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day.”

In case you missed it, the long-awaited Alan Wake sequel is coming to PS5 on October 17, aiming to be the most graphically impressive game on the platform until the next big game comes along.

Would you buy Alan Wake 2 on disc, or have you accepted your digital future?

