THQ Nordic Wants Remedy to Release Alan Wake 2 Physically

THQ Nordic, unable to imagine Alan Wake 2 not releasing physically, has offered to do so for Remedy. The legendary distributor reminds the talented studio: “I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day.”

@alanwake @remedygames I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day ICYMI 😉

And just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do. Give it some thought. We'd love to go at it again! Full circle and all. — THQ Nordic in the Dark (@THQNordic) May 25, 2023

In case you missed it, the long-awaited Alan Wake sequel is coming to PS5 on October 17, aiming to be the most graphically impressive game on the platform until the next big game comes along.

Would you buy Alan Wake 2 on disc, or have you accepted your digital future?