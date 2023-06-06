Home » NEWS » Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5’s “New Comrades” Can “Cooperate”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5’s “New Comrades” Can “Cooperate”

Jacob Chambers June 6, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 will have “new comrades” to “cooperate with”. Wow! The company’s fifth development comment is its first substantive one. You now know there will be new combat characters.

“Has the battle system changed from Final Fantasy VII Remake?” battle director Teruki Endo is asked. “In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, new comrades will join you in battle and you can cooperate with other party members in even closer ways than before.”

Square Enix is “working on nailing down a release date” for the PS5 exclusive, which will have lots of freedom, a story, characters, and new combat characters. Wow again! Who do you want as new comrades?

