Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5’s “New Comrades” Can “Cooperate”

Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 will have “new comrades” to “cooperate with”. Wow! The company’s fifth development comment is its first substantive one. You now know there will be new combat characters.

“Has the battle system changed from Final Fantasy VII Remake?” battle director Teruki Endo is asked. “In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, new comrades will join you in battle and you can cooperate with other party members in even closer ways than before.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 5#FF7R pic.twitter.com/qk5YShBnkN — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 6, 2023

Square Enix is “working on nailing down a release date” for the PS5 exclusive, which will have lots of freedom, a story, characters, and new combat characters. Wow again! Who do you want as new comrades?