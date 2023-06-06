Home » NEWS » GTA Online’s Ace Combat: San Andreas Mercenaries PS5/PS4 Trailer

GTA Online’s Ace Combat: San Andreas Mercenaries PS5/PS4 Trailer

Jacob Chambers June 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

San Andreas Mercenaries, GTA Online’s big summer update, launches on PS5 and PS4 on June 13. Isn’t it Ace Combat-like? “Join up with expert pilot and skilled merc Charlie Reed to lead his new outfit – the Los Santos Angels – on a series of dangerous counter operations to disarm and disrupt the ruthless forces of Merryweather Security, with the chance for you and your friends to earn your own fortunes along the way,” the press release states.

Rockstar hasn’t revealed any more details about the update, which will fix the release’s sprinting controls after over a decade, but it promises to soon. The press release promises more information later this week, including how San Andreas Mercenaries will improve GTA Online.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

JUMANJI is Coming to PS5, PS4 in November

Outright Games, a family-friendly publisher, is working with Sony Pictures Entertainment on a PS5 and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security