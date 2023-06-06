Home » NEWS » The Next Capcom Showcase Airs Next Week

The Next Capcom Showcase Airs Next Week

Jacob Chambers June 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11pm BST / 3pm PT, Capcom will host the Capcom Showcase, a 36-minute news and information presentation. Based on the publisher’s previous livestream, we expect a low-key event.

The digital event is likely to feature PS5, PS4 games like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal, which release in the coming months. Resident Evil 4’s PSVR2 mode or Ada Wong DLC would also be expected here. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 was already shown at the PlayStation Showcase, it’s unlikely. Pragmata will likely not appear.

What do you want from Capcom next week?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

JUMANJI is Coming to PS5, PS4 in November

Outright Games, a family-friendly publisher, is working with Sony Pictures Entertainment on a PS5 and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security