The Next Capcom Showcase Airs Next Week

On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11pm BST / 3pm PT, Capcom will host the Capcom Showcase, a 36-minute news and information presentation. Based on the publisher’s previous livestream, we expect a low-key event.

The digital event is likely to feature PS5, PS4 games like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal, which release in the coming months. Resident Evil 4’s PSVR2 mode or Ada Wong DLC would also be expected here. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 was already shown at the PlayStation Showcase, it’s unlikely. Pragmata will likely not appear.

What do you want from Capcom next week?