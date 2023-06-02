Google Home & Assistant Pikachu Talk App “Won’t Be Available” Soon

The ‘Pikachu Talk’ app for Google Home and Assistant devices is ending later this month.

This device let Pikachu fans chat with him at home. He would answer any question with “Pika-pi!” and “Pi-kaaa-chuuuuuuuu”. Happy Birthday!

On June 13, 2023, the service will end:

【ピカチュウとお話しよう】

Google HomeとGoogle Home Miniでピカチュウとお話できるようになりました！「OK Google, ピカチュウと話したい♥」と声を掛けてみてね！ pic.twitter.com/esPirxreOJ — Google Japan (@googlejapan) November 8, 2017

GoNintendo added more details about the service’s discontinuation:

“At this point, if you attempt to engage Pikachu through your Google Home speaker or the Google Assistant app on Android or iOS devices, you will receive a message indicating the app’s unavailability after the date mentioned earlier. This development comes as Google has decided to remove third-party voice apps and games from their Home/Assistant platform.”

Pikachu Talk will “continue to be accessible” on Amazon Alexa devices, but this may change.