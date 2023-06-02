Home » NEWS » Everybody 1-2-Switch!Pre-Orders Begin

Jacob Chambers June 2, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

1-2-Switch’s sequel, Everybody 1-2-Switch, is real. This follows June rumors.

Both physical and digital pre-orders are available for this new entry, which will be released on June 30th for $29.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). Page listing indicates 3.3 GB file size.

This new entry lets players use Joy-Con and smart devices. Nintendo.com provides more details:

Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it up at your next game night!

Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!

 

