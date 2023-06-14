Home » NEWS » Bethesda says Skyrim has sold over 60 million copies

Bethesda appears to have profited from porting and re-releasing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on nearly every platform. Todd Howard, the game’s director, told IGN this week that the legendary action RPG has sold over 60 million copies worldwide since 2011.

“We’re sitting here, it’s 12 years after Skyrim, we’re looking at a game that has over 60 million copies [sold].”

GamesRadar+ calls Skyrim the “seventh best-selling game of all time“. It trails Tetris (520 million sales), Minecraft (238 million sales), Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V, and Mario Kart 8 in re-released titles.

Skyrim is a must-play. It’s one of the best games ever, great on the Nintendo Switch, and has exclusive content. Last September, the Switch got the anniversary edition.

 

