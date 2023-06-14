Retro Studios Is Hiring Metroid Prime 4 Talent

Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Fusion were released on Switch Online GBA earlier this year. Metroid fans still have more to look forward to, and today marks six years since Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4’s Switch development.

Despite no official announcements, there may be some developments behind the scenes. Retro Studios is hiring VFX Artists, animators, senior external environment artists, and other positions, according to Nintendo of America’s Careers on social media.

It’s unclear if the team is hiring for this project or something else. But all job listings include this line:

“Announced by Nintendo in January 2019, Retro Studios is currently in the midst of developing Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch.”

Nintendo announced Retro Studios would restart Metroid Prime 4 development in January 2019. 14 June 2017 was the announcement date.

Nintendo listed Metroid Prime 4 as ‘TBA’ in its earnings report last month.