Atlus Announces Persona 5 Tactica for Switch

Jacob Chambers June 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Persona 5 Tactica for Switch was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase.

On November 17, 2023, it will be released worldwide with other versions. The fifth game in the series inspired this tactical RPG. PR says:

“Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game.”

Unfortunately, Persona 3 Reload has been confirmed for other platforms but not the Nintendo Switch. We’ll update you on a Nintendo version if we hear anything about this remake’s “early 2024” release.

