Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy For Switch

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was a highlight of today’s Capcom Showcase. “Early 2024” on Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

The collection will include HD versions of the fourth, fifth, and sixth Ace Attorney games. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Dual Destinies, and Spirit of Justice are included. It will be voice-supported in seven languages.

“join Apollo Justice on his journey to bring order to the courts and bring an end to the dark age of the law!”

This follows the 2019 Nintendo Switch collection of the first three Ace Attorney games.