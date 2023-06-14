Home » NEWS » Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy For Switch

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy For Switch

Jacob Chambers June 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was a highlight of today’s Capcom Showcase. “Early 2024” on Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

The collection will include HD versions of the fourth, fifth, and sixth Ace Attorney games. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Dual Destinies, and Spirit of Justice are included. It will be voice-supported in seven languages.

“join Apollo Justice on his journey to bring order to the courts and bring an end to the dark age of the law!”

This follows the 2019 Nintendo Switch collection of the first three Ace Attorney games.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Koa And The Five Pirates Of Mara Is Cute, Summery Mario 3D World

Chibig, Talpa Games, and Undercoders’ adorable summer platformer Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security