Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster Hits Nintendo Switch This September

Update :Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will arrive on Switch on September 15th for European fans.
Bandai Namco EU tweeted the above trailer to confirm. The physical version is currently only available in Asia (PlayAsia) and the UK (GAME). If anything changes, we’ll let you know.
Original article: Bandai Namco announced Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster for Switch later this year at the February Nintendo Direct.
Bandai Namco’s Southeast Asia YouTube channel says this two-in-one RPG collection will launch on September 14, 2023. Bandai Namco released a trailer for this announcement. This game is based on Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles series from the Switch generation.
Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Origins (known as Baten Kaitos II: Beginning of the Wings and the Heir of the Gods in Japan) will be released together. More from the PR:
Players will have the opportunity to discover or rediscover the emotional journeys of the Baten Kaitos series, which features distinct card-based RPG systems that allow for split-second decisions that edges participants closer to victory. Players will take the role of a Guardian Spirit and guide each game’s protagonist and their companions through their journey.
– Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean tells the story of Kalas who, while seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, meets Xelha as both embark on a journey to defeat the Alfard Empire.
– Baten Kaitos Origins takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The story involves Sagi, a spiriter that has a connection with Guardian Spirits who is part of the Dark Service, an elite unit of the Alfard Empire. Sagi sets on a journey to clear his name after being framed, and to unveil the empire’s secrets.3