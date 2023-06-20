Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster Hits Nintendo Switch This September

Update :Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will arrive on Switch on September 15th for European fans.

Bandai Namco EU tweeted the above trailer to confirm. The physical version is currently only available in Asia (PlayAsia) and the UK (GAME). If anything changes, we’ll let you know.

Original article: Bandai Namco announced Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster for Switch later this year at the February Nintendo Direct.

Bandai Namco’s Southeast Asia YouTube channel says this two-in-one RPG collection will launch on September 14, 2023. Bandai Namco released a trailer for this announcement. This game is based on Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles series from the Switch generation.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Origins (known as Baten Kaitos II: Beginning of the Wings and the Heir of the Gods in Japan) will be released together. More from the PR: