Arcade-Style NASCAR Racing Game Coming To Switch This Year

NASCAR Arcade Rush, a new arcade-style racer from GameMill Entertainment, will hit the track later this year.

NASCAR Arcade Rush, coming to Switch later this year, adds an arcade twist to NASCAR’s most famous tracks and cars. The game honors stock car racing’s 75-year history.

We have some exciting screenshots and GameMill info, but no trailer yet. We think the art depicts a UFO.

Experience the high-octane thrill of NASCAR racing in a completely new way with intense arcade races on iconic NASCAR tracks, totally reengineered with jaw-dropping twists, hair-raising turns, gravity-defying jumps, nitro boosts and other surprises. Customize your car and driver as you compete to take the top position across a variety of game modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series plus online and local multiplayer. Key Features –Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise. –Race Your Way: Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets and more, with thousands of combinations to discover.



–Robust Racing Modes: NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer, or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer.

PS5 will get a physical copy, but not Switch. If that changes, we’ll notify you. The NASCAR Project-X Bundle is the digital deluxe version. The base game and extras cost £49.99:.

● A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X

● Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels, and spoiler

● Project-X-themed drivers suit and helmet

● Project-X team sponsorship option

● Project-X vehicle FX package

● A set of four additional in-game emojis to showcase your style

NASCAR Arcade Rush starts later this year. Will you visit in 2023?