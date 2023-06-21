Home » NEWS » Live Wire’s Early Summer Sale Lowers Switch eShop Shooters

Live Wire’s Early Summer Sale Lowers Switch eShop Shooters

Jacob Chambers June 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Live Wire, a Tokyo-based publisher and developer, is holding a Switch eShop Early Summer Sale. A few of the studio, best known for porting Cave-developed shooters to the system, have been reduced worldwide, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Four great games are included in the 16th June–6th July sale. DoDonPachi Resurrection, Mushihimesama, and Espgaluda II—three Cave arcade shooters—are 35% off. Finally, Treasure’s Radiant Silvergun is 30% off. Four classic arcade shooters for a bargain?

For convenience, we’ve listed North American and European discounts below, along with links to Live Wire’s store pages:

Game
Price (EU)
Price (NA)
Mushihimesama £15.29 £9.93 $19.99 $12.99
Espgaluda II £15.29 £9.93 $19.99 $12.99
DoDonPachi Resurrection £15.29 £9.93 $19.99 $12.99
Radiant Silvergun £15.29 £10.70 $19.99 $13.99

On September 28, 2023, Super Deluxe Games will release DoDonPachi Resurrection in physical form. The Japanese-only limited edition includes a trading card, soundtrack, mini magazine, and a gorgeous three-sided case. Super Deluxe Games is taking pre-orders for £4,980 (approximately $35.07).

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Octopath Traveler 5th Anniversary Broadcast by Square Enix Next Month

Square Enix will host an Octopath Traveler 5th anniversary live stream. Next month’s event on ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security