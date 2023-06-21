Live Wire’s Early Summer Sale Lowers Switch eShop Shooters

Live Wire, a Tokyo-based publisher and developer, is holding a Switch eShop Early Summer Sale. A few of the studio, best known for porting Cave-developed shooters to the system, have been reduced worldwide, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Four great games are included in the 16th June–6th July sale. DoDonPachi Resurrection, Mushihimesama, and Espgaluda II—three Cave arcade shooters—are 35% off. Finally, Treasure’s Radiant Silvergun is 30% off. Four classic arcade shooters for a bargain?

For convenience, we’ve listed North American and European discounts below, along with links to Live Wire’s store pages:

On September 28, 2023, Super Deluxe Games will release DoDonPachi Resurrection in physical form. The Japanese-only limited edition includes a trading card, soundtrack, mini magazine, and a gorgeous three-sided case. Super Deluxe Games is taking pre-orders for £4,980 (approximately $35.07).