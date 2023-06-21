Home » NEWS » Octopath Traveler 5th Anniversary Broadcast by Square Enix Next Month

Octopath Traveler 5th Anniversary Broadcast by Square Enix Next Month

Jacob Chambers June 21, 2023

Square Enix will host an Octopath Traveler 5th anniversary live stream.

Next month’s event on July 13th at 8 pm JST will feature SE producer Masashi Takahashi and Acquire director Keisuke Miyauchi, a “memorial corner,” and user survey results.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything special.

This special anniversary live stream follows Octopath Traveler 2’s Nintendo Switch release this year. The sequel was well-received and sold over one million copies.

In April, the Octopath Traveler director said the team “casually chatted” about the series’ future.

 

