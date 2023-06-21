Everybody 1-2-Switch! “100 Players At Once”

Nintendo will release Everybody 1-2-Switch! on June 30. It’s a sequel to 1-2-Switch.

Nintendo invited 16 content creators from “around the world” to Tokyo, Japan to test the game to promote it. Everyone played the new mini-games at “Horace” the horse’s event.

The video also shows how your smartphone can be used as a Nintendo Switch controller and how the game supports 100 players. Party games’ battle royale!

The official PR describes some of the mini-games:

“Everybody 1-2-Switch! is your chance to elevate your next friend hangout, birthday, family holiday gathering … or wherever else people in your life gather to have fun. Simply grab some Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to play team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host Horace. Party sizes from 2-8 people in Joy-Con mode* or even up to 100 in Smart Device mode** (yes, 100 people, horses not included!) can enjoy the multiplayer excitement.” – Snap colorful photos in the real world with smart device cameras to match a trending color in a game of Color Shoot

– Work as a team to pump up a balloon as big as possible without popping it in Balloons

– Put your teamwork to the ultimate test in a game of Ice Cream Parlor, where you’ll be keeping track of your customers’ next ice cream orders

– Test your wits (and reaction time) by answering quickly in Quiz Show where the winner can be decided by mere milliseconds. You and your guests can even create and play custom quizzes, so let your personality shine!

– Relax with a classic party game, Bingo Party, but with a new twist – playable on smart devices

And much more!

Nintendo says many games have “several variations” to add variety and challenge. All 1-2-Switch! again launches on June 30th at $29.99 USD or your regional equivalent.