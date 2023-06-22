Home » NEWS » Sonic Central 2023 Reveals “Sneak Peek” Projects

Jacob Chambers June 22, 2023

Sega will broadcast Sonic Central 2023 on Friday to celebrate the blue blur’s birthday.

On June 23, YouTube and Twitch.tv will stream this at 8am PST/11am EST (around 4 pm in the UK). It will show a “sneak peek” of Sonic’s upcoming projects, including partnerships and other events later this year.

Sega revealed Sonic Superstars, a four-player co-op platformer. Sonic and friends will fight Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new foe in the Northstar Islands. Gameplay footage from the latest Nintendo Direct:

