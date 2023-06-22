WarioWare: Move It! Smooth Moves

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct revealed WarioWare: Move It! with a hilarious trailer and Yoshiaki Koizumi’s perfect wiggling. The latest microgame series entry’s Japanese title suggests a return to the series’ roots.

Zalman tweeted that WarioWare: Move It! in Japan references WarioWare Smooth Moves. Smooth Moves, released on the Wii in 2006, is a series favorite.

In Japan, the new Switch game is called Chō Odoru Made in Wario, which means Super Dancing Made in Wario, and Smooth Moves is simply Odoru or Dancing Made in Wario.

The Japanese title makes it clear that it's a follow-up to Smooth Moves. Basically it's called WarioWare: Super Smooth Moves https://t.co/sti0GKapAL — Zalman (@enterzalman) June 21, 2023

Thus, Super suggests that Move It! is an upgrade to Smooth Moves. Move It!’s “move” link isn’t as direct as Super Dancing or Super Smooth Moves’.

The second Switch WarioWare game. We loved WarioWare: Get It Together!, but many microgame fans may not. Each character has a unique ability and platforming segments.