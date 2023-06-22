Home » NEWS » Nintendo Changes Pikmin 3 Deluxe Switch Icon in 1.1.1 Patch

The latest Direct featured Pikmin, but not Pikmin 3 Deluxe. The same game has been updated to Version 1.1.1.

The patch notes update the Switch HOME menu and “elsewhere” software icon. GoNintendo tweeted a before-and-after photo:

According to the same source, it was updated for “consistency” to match Pikmin and Pikmin 2 and the fourth Nintendo Switch game.

“The recently released Pikmin 1 & 2 Switch ports and Pikmin 4 both use the same basic Pikmin logo as this new icon, with a flower serving as the hole in the ‘P’.”

This is the second Nintendo Switch update for Pikmin 3 Deluxe, following Version 1.1.0 on November 24, 2020.

