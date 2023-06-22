The Switch physical version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 requires downloads

If you wanted the full Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 experience on Nintendo Switch’s physical version, we’re sorry.
Konami’s official website states that the game’s hard copy version on this system requires additional downloads. The game card has “2.4 GB front loaded” and 24.1GB and 30GB for bonus videos. Space and downloads:
– Physical Version : 24.1GB ( *Front loaded onto cartridge 2.4GB )
– Metal Gear Solid- Master Collection Version : 4.8GB
– excl. MG&MG2 : 3.4GB
– incl. MG&MG2 : 4.8GB ( Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake : 1.4GB )
– Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version : 8.0GB
– Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version : 12.2GB
– Bonus Content : 1.0GB + 30 GB for bonus videos