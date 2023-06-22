Home » NEWS » Good-Feel Announces Switch 3D Action Game

Good-Feel Announces Switch 3D Action Game

Jacob Chambers June 22, 2023

The Japanese livestream featured different announcements from Nintendo’s latest Direct broadcast. Good-Feel’s 3D action game reveal was a highlight.

Good-Feel developed Yoshi’s Woolly World and Kirby’s Epic Yarn. Etsunobu Ebisu, its founder, also worked on Konami’s Goemon/Mystical Ninja series.

Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! is coming to Switch this winter in Japan. It’s a “spiritual successor” to Goemon.

In this new game, Bakeru, a tanuki boy disguised as a human, uses taiko (drumming) to defeat a “festival army” wreaking havoc in a fantasy Japan (thanks, Gematsu).

