Fate/Samurai Remnant Brings Edo Japan Action to Switch This September

Koei Tecmo announced that Fate/Samurai Remnant, the latest Fate game, will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC on September 29, 2023.

Fate/stay night, a 2004 visual novel, launched this massive multimedia franchise, which includes sequels, anime, manga, and other video games. The Holy Grail Wars, in which a Master and Servant can win a wish-granting artifact, dominate the series.

In Fate/Samurai Remnant, Master Miyamoto Iori reluctantly fights in the Holy Grail War in Edo Japan as the Waxing Moon Ritual begins. Iori or Saber must fight hordes of enemies.

Omega Force, Aniplex, and Type-Moon appear to have balanced electric action and character moments to create another popular Fate game. Koei Tecmo’s game info.

“In Fate/Samurai Remnant, players control Miyamoto Iori, a Master who studied the Niten Ichiryu style of swordsmanship. He fights alongside Saber, a Servant who possesses strength beyond that of humans. When facing enemies beyond human control, players will be able to instruct their Servant to attack with powerful magical techniques, or even take direct control of the Servant to attack the enemy swarm. Dynamic battle scenes between Servants help elevate the action to new heights and are must-see contests for fans of the series! Throughout the game, players get the chance to explore the town of Edo, where row houses, samurai residences, and brothels stand side by side. Here, many people frequent the streets, and characters drawn with a distinct Japanese touch are brought to life. While following the story of the “Waxing Moon Ritual”, players will be able to interact with various characters and animals in town, explore a variety of areas, and take on a wide array of challenges as they fight for survival in the latest Holy Grail War!”

Koei Tecmo’s store (North America/Europe) sells a Treasure Box version of Fate/Samurai Remnant that includes:

Fate/Samurai Remnant Standard Edition game

Bonus Costume DLC code

Cloth poster

Original soundtrack

Command Spell stickers

Official short story translation booklet

Fate/Samurai Remnant material

Switch gets Fate/Samurai Remnant on September 29. Fate fan?