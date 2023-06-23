Home » NEWS » This Summer, Switch Gets Cuphead-Like 2D Platformer Enchanted Portals

Jacob Chambers June 23, 2023

Enchanted Portals, a “magical” 2D platformer, was crowdfunded in 2019. It was called a Cuphead clone, but developer Xixo persevered.

The studio has officially confirmed its Nintendo Switch release this summer. A pair of “rookie magicians” trapped between dimensions travel through magical worlds to “reclaim the Magic Book” in this cartoon-like co-op adventure.

The developer calls the game “catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy”. Thus, if you’ve played similar games, it may feel familiar. Perp Games will release Enchanted Portals physically and digitally.

