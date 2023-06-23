Home » NEWS » E3 2024 and 2025 Are Supposedly Cancelled

E3 2024 and 2025 Are Supposedly Cancelled

Jacob Chambers June 23, 2023

In March, E3 2023 was canceled, and now 2024 and 2025 have been canceled as well. A Los Angeles City Tourism Board meeting slide showed this information.

The Entertainment Software Association said there were “no final decisions” about next year’s event. It’s “talking” about 2024 and beyond.

Geoff Keighley’s “Summer Game Fest 2023” filled the void after this year’s event was canceled. Keighley’s 2020 event “saw the wheels falling off the wagon of E3”.

ReedPop, which runs E3, said earlier this year that this year’s show “simply did not garner sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact” of the video game industry.

