Activision CEO Made ‘A Bad Judgement’ Not Supporting Nintendo Switch More

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick testified on day four of the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition trial, expressing regret for not supporting the Nintendo Switch more.

Kotick told Tom Warren at The Verge that “I made a bad judgment” in not bringing its flagship franchise Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch, saying that when he saw a prototype, he thought Nintendo was trying to do too much and that it wouldn’t succeed.

Kotick adds that “It’s probably the second biggest video game system of all time” about the Switch. Kotick’s right about home consoles. The PlayStation 2 sold over 155 million units, while the Nintendo Switch sold over 125 million. At 154.02 million, the Nintendo DS leads handhelds.

After a 10-year agreement with Nintendo, Microsoft has promised to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo systems if it acquires Activision Blizzard. The UK’s CMA has blocked the deal, arguing that it would “alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come.”