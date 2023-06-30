Death Or Treat is an upcoming hack-and-slash game

Death or Treat, from Perp Games, is a 2D hack-and-slash with roguelike elements.

On July 11, 2023, the Switch version of the game will launch. Scary runs Ghost Mart, a Halloween candy company. You’ll fight hordes of enemies in ever-changing handpainted worlds using one of three combat styles: fast, heavy, or ranged.

On Death or Treat, Perp Games CEO Rob Edwards said: