Death Or Treat is an upcoming hack-and-slash game

Death or Treat, from Perp Games, is a 2D hack-and-slash with roguelike elements.
On July 11, 2023, the Switch version of the game will launch. Scary runs Ghost Mart, a Halloween candy company. You’ll fight hordes of enemies in ever-changing handpainted worlds using one of three combat styles: fast, heavy, or ranged.
On Death or Treat, Perp Games CEO Rob Edwards said:
“Death or Treat is a stunning looking game that has so much detail and depth to the gameplay. With Double Jump and Dash right from the start, you are thrown straight into a frantic adventure, fighting multiple enemies right from the off. Fans of games like Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest are going to adore this.”