Saber’s Wild Card Football Brings NFL Stars, Power-Ups, and Arcade Action to Switch This October

Saber Interactive revealed Wild Card Football, an arcade-inspired American football game coming to Switch on October 10.

Wild Card Football looks very different from Retro Bowl and Legend Bowl, two arcade football games that have come to Switch in recent years.

This game is part of Saber’s “Playgrounds series” alongside the NBA Playgrounds games and has over-the-top gameplay and big-head visuals.

No realistic football simulation here. Wild Card Football adds a “Wild Card” mechanic that lets you give your team power-ups like invisible walls or ability boosts. Tactics and player control will still be important. Saber also collaborated with the NFL Players Association to include hundreds of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and others.

The publishers provide additional information and screenshots:

Features:

Create Your Dream Team: Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards. Play Your Wild Cards: Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide of the game in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your team’s stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely. Become a Champion: Prove your skills in single-player Season mode, climb to the top of the leaderboards in competitive online multiplayer with full crossplay, or challenge your friends at home for bragging rights in local multiplayer. Customize Your Squad: Personalize your team’s logo, uniforms and colors, choose your home stadium, then build unique playbooks and Wild Card decks to perfect your strategies on the field.

We like this one’s over-the-top gameplay so far. If it offers as much pick-up-and-play fun as NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, we may add it to the party mix.