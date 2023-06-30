Thirsty Suitors Fight And Flirt This November

In Annapurna Interactive’s 2022 showcase, the gorgeous ex-battler Thirsty Suitors was announced for Switch. One year later, it appeared in this year’s presentation with a November 2 release date.

The new trailer shows the action well, and we’ll try to summarize it here. Thirsty Suitors is a story-driven adventure game where you play as Jala, a young girl who returns home to find her relationships in shambles. Her sister won’t talk to her, her parents are disappointed, and all of her exes want to fight or flirt with her—that last one feels important.

Help Jala repair these relationships and find her voice through turn-based battles, action-packed cooking sequences, and Jet Set Radio-esque skateboarding.

The game’s features and Steam screenshots are below: Combat

Turn-based, over-the-top combat with upgrades, special abilities, and a unique mood system that lets you take advantage of vulnerabilities. Take the fight to skate punks, random suitors, and ultimately, your exes. Skateboarding

Skate, grind, and wall-run across Timber Hills with intricate movesets, combos, and challenges. Unravel the mysteries of Bearfoot Park while battling skate punks and their leader, Soundie the Bear. Cooking

Try to impress your parents and repair your relationship with action-packed cooking segments, while exploring a rich menu of delicious South Asian inspired dishes.

We like this one so far. Yes, we still have to wait for Switch, but November is getting more packed by the day…