Nintendo Released A Day-One Update For Everyone 1-2-Switch!

After its quiet announcement earlier this month, Everybody 1-2-Switch! is already available in some countries.

The multiplayer party game received a day one update to Version 1.0.1. Nintendo calls it a patch to “improve the overall gameplay experience” after some behind-the-scenes changes.

Patch notes (via Nintendo Everything):

– “Various issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.”

If you buy it digitally, it takes 3.4 GB, according to the game page. In this sequel, Joy-Con controllers or smartphones can be used for party games.