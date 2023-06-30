Nintendo Released A Day-One Update For Everyone 1-2-Switch!

After its quiet announcement earlier this month, Everybody 1-2-Switch! is already available in some countries.
The multiplayer party game received a day one update to Version 1.0.1. Nintendo calls it a patch to “improve the overall gameplay experience” after some behind-the-scenes changes.
Patch notes (via Nintendo Everything):
– “Various issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.”
If you buy it digitally, it takes 3.4 GB, according to the game page. In this sequel, Joy-Con controllers or smartphones can be used for party games.
Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it up at your next game night!
Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.
A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!
Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!