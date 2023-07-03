Switch Player Magazine’s Six-Year Run Ends With One Issue

Switch Player, one of the last UK gaming magazines, is ending its six-year run with a final issue later this month.

The magazine has released 68 issues since its March 2017 launch to coincide with the Switch’s release, with its 69th issue coming soon. “The writing has been on the wall for some time,” Switch Player (now Ninty Media) tweeted.

We make these in our own time, and the model, combined with how much work is required to make two products – not to mention the cost of paper these days means that a magazine is not viable. 🙁 However, we are evolving what we do into something bigger and more premium! — Ninty Fresh Magazine (@NintyFreshMag) July 3, 2023

The team behind Switch Player also announced that Ninty Fresh, a broader Nintendo magazine, will close. It will soon announce a premium venture combining both brands.

Kickstarter funded Ninty Fresh issues until now. Patreon pledges supported Switch Player. The Vita Lounge magazine, which ended before Switch Player launched in 2017, covered the PlayStation Vita extensively by the same team.