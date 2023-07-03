Home » NEWS » Switch Player Magazine’s Six-Year Run Ends With One Issue

Switch Player Magazine’s Six-Year Run Ends With One Issue

Jacob Chambers July 3, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Switch Player, one of the last UK gaming magazines, is ending its six-year run with a final issue later this month.

The magazine has released 68 issues since its March 2017 launch to coincide with the Switch’s release, with its 69th issue coming soon. “The writing has been on the wall for some time,” Switch Player (now Ninty Media) tweeted.

The team behind Switch Player also announced that Ninty Fresh, a broader Nintendo magazine, will close. It will soon announce a premium venture combining both brands.

Kickstarter funded Ninty Fresh issues until now. Patreon pledges supported Switch Player. The Vita Lounge magazine, which ended before Switch Player launched in 2017, covered the PlayStation Vita extensively by the same team.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Pokémon Concierge, the stop-motion animated series, will debut on Netflix in December

Netflix announced at Anime Expo that Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion animated series, will premiere in ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security